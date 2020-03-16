Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her outfit; netizens say, 'yeh Hai Bharat ki sanskriti pe gyan dene wali'

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is no doubt one of the most talked about actresses. She is not only known for her acting contribution but also for creating controversies and grabbing headlines. She is also known for her fearless attitude. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Dhaakad, which also has Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Recently, the trailer of the movie was launched at a press conference held in Mumbai. It was attended by the cast of the movie along with the director. Kangana Ranaut looked stunning.

Many loved her outfit, but a few people did not like it and started trolling her.

As we can see, commenting on the revealing outfit, netizens are saying that this is the same actress who always speaks about the Bhartiya sanskriti and gives gyan on it. Others are comparing the actress with Urfi Javed, who is also known for her revealing clothes.

Talking about the movie Dhaakad, it will hit the big screens on 20th may and will clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

