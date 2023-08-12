Must Read! How Naeem Sayyed, got his name Junior Mehmood: “You don’t worry about this boy, I will take care of him”

Junior Mehmood, whose real name is Naeem Sayyed began his acting career as a child artist. Comedian Mehmood took him under his wings after they worked together in the 1968 film Suhaag Raat.
MUMBAI :Well known actor of the 70s, Junior Mehmood, who had been reportedly suffering from Stomach cancer for a while, sadly succumbed to his ailment on Friday at the age of 67. Junior Mehmood, whose real name is Naeem Sayyed began his acting career as a child artist. Comedian Mehmood took him under his wings after they worked together in the 1968 film Suhaag Raat. 

Junior Mehmood addressed him as ‘Bhaijaan’. In a previous interview, Junior Mehmood said he visited the senior actor’s home on his daughter’s first birthday. He had said, “I got a chance to work with Mehmood in the film Suhaag Raat as his brother-in-law. We became quite friendly during the shoot of that film. It was his daughter’s first birthday when he invited the entire unit to his house and I also went.”

At that birthday party, Junior Mehmood danced to Mehmood’s popular song ‘Hum Kale Hai Toh Kya Hua’. When his performance was over, Mehboob ran toward him and took Junior Mehmood in his arms. He said, “He was so happy to see me dance that he picked me up in his arms and told my father, ‘You don’t worry about this boy, I will take care of him.” He further added, “He called me to Ranjit Studio in Dadar and tied a ‘ganda’ on my wrist and made me his disciple. From then on, people started calling me Junior Mehmood. I gave him ‘guru dakshina’ of Rs 5.25 and I bought sweets for 50 paise and distributed it amongst people.”

Apart from directing Marathi films, Junior Mehmood was part of around 265 films. His work in films like Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980) gave him wide recognition.

Credit- IndianExpress 

