Must Read! This is how Tutu Sharma reacts to Madhur Bhushan’s objection to veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic

MUMBAI: A new race, err, war, has begun in Bollywood. It's Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan who is running from pillar to post to make a biopic on her sister. Running parallel to her is Padmini Kolhapure's husband Tutu Sharma, who has bought the rights of the biography, 'Madhubala: Dard Ka Safar'.

A few days ago, Madhur Bhushan had sent out a loud and clear message that no one should attempt any kind of project – based on or inspired by Madhubala – without her approval to which Tutu sharma said that nobody can claim copyright on a public figure’s life, not even their own kin.

"Madhubalaji is a well-known public figure and it’s important that her story is made on celluloid for the public to see. I believe that it’s well settled law that nobody can claim copyright on a public figure’s life, not even their own kin. Any claims being made are frivolous and already being taken care of by my legal team," filmmaker Tutu was quoted saying.

Earlier, Madhur said, “If people don’t pay heed to my requests, I’ll have no other option but to take stern legal action and sue them for transgressing on my family’s rights as well as such emotional and mental harassment. All those people who deal with such a project shall be dragged to the court.”

