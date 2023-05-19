Must Read! If movies were to be made on mermaids, Janhvi Kapoor will be a perfect choice for the role, here's why

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema. She has been treating fans and audience over the time with her hotness and her cuteness. With her acting projects and looks, she has created a huge fan base who always look forward to new posts of the actress.

Over the time, she has been blessing the internet and ruling hearts of the fans with her sizzling looks. Having said that, this new photoshoot of Janhvi Kapoor is grabbing attention of the fans. She is looking supremely hot in these pictures and is attracting eyeballs.

ALSO READ – Shocking! "No makeup sense and no dressing sense" Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela

Well, we won’t be wrong in saying that if a movie was to be made on mermaids, Janhvi Kapoor would be the last right choice for the role. Fans express in the comments that she is looking like a beautiful mermaid indeed.

These pictures are ruling hearts like always we shall look forward to some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress.

What are your views on actress Janhvi Kapoor and do you think that she is fit to play a mermaid? Do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Ranveer Singh is the new Don? From ‘Epic Disaster Confirmed’ to ‘He is going to kill it’, netizens have mixed reactions to it