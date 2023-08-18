Must Read! Imran Khan breaks silence on giving up on acting after his film Break Ke Baad with Deepika Padukone got bad reviews

Imran Khan recently revealed that his film Break Ke Baad’s unfavorable comments affected him and his wish to continue acting.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s nephew, Imran Khan, made his debut with the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na which became a hit at the box office. From 2008 to 2015, he starred in many movies, and while some did well at the box office, some failed to make a mark. After 2015, the actor decided to stay away from acting, but now, he has been in the news for hinting at his comeback. 

Posting a series of stories on Instagram, Imran captioned it, “If you are wondering why I'm looking up the past so much... it's because I'm reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I'm not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things... that's normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break ke Baad." The next story features several negative comments and reviews for Danish Aslam's Break ke Baad. The next story simply had the text 'That was then'.”

Imraan further wrote, “And here's where I realise my mistake: I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt…and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won't make that mistake again. Thank you all for helping me change my perspective.”

Sharing some BTS pictures from Break Ke Baad’s sets he wrote, “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind the scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse.”

Imraan has not been seen on the big screens for the last 8 years and recently hinted that he wants to make a comeback.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

