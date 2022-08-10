Must Read! With Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik’s cryptic post about divorce, here’s a look at celebrities who announced their divorces on social media

Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have reportedly parted ways and a recent post by Avantika makes netizens wonder whether they are already divorced. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI:There have been reports that Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have parted ways and they are staying separately. However, the couple has not yet officially spoken about it. Recently, Avantika shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “that divorce was the best thing for her.”
 
Well, this post has made netizens wonder whether the couple is already divorced. While we wait for an official update from them, let’s have a look at the celebs who announced their divorce on social media...
 
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is currently married to Vaibhav Rekhi. But, before Vaibhav, she was married to Sahil Sangha. While announcing that they are parting ways, the couple shared, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”
 
Kirti Kulhari

Well, Kirti and Saahil Sehgal are not yet divorced, but she announced her separation on social media. She had posted, “A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about.”
 
Aamir Khan – Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shocked everyone when they announced their divorce. The couple shared a statement that read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”
 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya also shocked their fans when they decided to part ways. She had shared a statement on social media about the same.
 
Rakhi Sawant

When we talk about celebs sharing their divorces on social media, how can we forget Rakhi Sawant? The actress had posted on social media about her divorce from her first husband Ritesh.
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

