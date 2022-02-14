Must read! Intimacy is NOT the selling point for the film: Deepika Padukone on the intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone was present to promote her latest film Gehraiyaan. During her conversation with the media, the actress spoke about the intimate scenes in the film, the experience of working with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. She also opened up about her take on the new OTT platforms.

Deepika Padukone on the intimate scene in Gehraiyaan

I mean, intimacy is something which has been discussed now. At no point was it that intimacy is the selling point for the film. Hopefully, the audience will realize it after watching the film. Intimacy is only there to be true to the characters and their journey and to be true to the fact that these are real characters and real relationships and real emotions. And one of the things to show is intimacy and not the only thing in the film.

Also read: OMG! Ranveer Singh shares an intriguing picture of Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone on her personal takeaways from the film

As an actor, some of my scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor are very exciting. Performing in front of these actors sometimes is very exciting. For me as a professional, as an actor, some of the scenes performed with these actors are the biggest takeaways from the film. Apart from that, it is also the experience of working with Shakun. At a personal level just getting to know these people and their incredible experience and also the time we spent on the sets interacting while making the film is my personal takeaway. I think I have made friends for life.

Deepika Padukone on the content being shown on the OTT platforms

The boom of the OTT has certainly provided opportunities and that extends to both male and female actors. It also extends opportunities to writers, cinematographers, and photographers. We are talking about the entirely new platform where one has the ability to showcase their talents and to tell different kinds of stories. So, yes, OTT has opened up a new avenue for the talents within this country.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: INTERESTING: Deepika Padukone reveals how Ranveer Singh is different from her family; says he is a TACTILE person