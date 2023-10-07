Must Read! “It deserves a theatrical release”, netizens on the trailer of Bawaal

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 19:01
Bawaal

MUMBAI:  Movie Bawaal, which has Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, is indeed one of the much awaited movies for the year. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. We have seen many BTS pictures directly coming from the sets of the movie, which increased the excitement of the fans.

Recently, the trailer of the movie was out and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans. They are loving the chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Also, they are loving the unknown twist in the trailer, which is indeed creating anticipation among the fans.

Well, fans are showering the love on the trailer of the movie and are expressing disappointment upon the fact that the film is releasing on OTT instead of theatres. They believe that Nitesh Tiwari's vision deserves a big screen release.

Have a look at the comments. 
 

Netizens further express in the above comments that given Nitesh Tiwari's previous works, his first choice of release should have been theatres. 

What are your views on the trailer and the comments coming from fans? Do you really think Bawaal deserves a big screen release? Do let us know in the comment section below.

