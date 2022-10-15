Must read! It is going to be a 3 way clash on box office on 4th November

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many clashes in the Bollywood industry. No doubt, the fans always looks forward to see the best movie first which are really releasing on the same date. But do you know this time there are not 2 movies but 3 movies that are releasing on the same date of 4th November.

Yes, you heard right. 3 movies are releasing on 4th November. And guess what, all the three movies are women centric ones, which are been portrayed by strong Bollywood actresses. Talking about the first movie, it is titled Double XL which has Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading role. This movie speaks about body shaming with beautiful message.

On the other hand, the second movie which is going to hit the big screen on 4th November is titled Mili, which has Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role. This movie is the official remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. Last but not the least, the movie which is going to hit the big screen on the same day is Phone Bhoot which has Katrina Kaif in the leading role along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Indeed, we are going to see 3 way clash at the box office on 4th of November and all the three movies are very promising.

Which movie are you excited for and which will be your first choice



