Must Read! It is going to be Kriti Sanon versus Nupur Sanon on 20th October, Read More

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon is all to face a clash on 20th October as their movies are going to hit the big screen on the same date
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 20:08
movie_image: 
Kriti

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Kriti Sanon has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans, she is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry. The fans always look forward to the new projects of the actress and now she is all to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Ganapath which has Tiger Shroff along with the actress.

On the other hand, her sister Nupur Sanon who made her acting debut with the OTT series Pop Kaun has shown that she can be one of the promising actresses, she is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao which has Ravi Teja in the leading role.

Also read -Box office! Jawan is all set to surpass the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, check out the collections

This upcoming movie is all set to hit the big screen on 20th October, on the same day when the movie Ganapath will hit the big screens. Well it is going to be a clash between the Sanon sisters, it will be Kriti Sanon vs Nupur Sanon on 20th October.

What are your views on this clash between two sisters, and for which movie are you excited for, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - From Pathaan to Ganapath - A Hero Is Born: The List Of Pan-India Action Films Released This Year And Upcoming Promising Action Films

 

Kriti Sanon fans Nupur Sanon NUPUR SANON FANS Tiger Nageswara Rao GANAPTH Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 20:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! "You are trained as an actor when you are working with Vishal Bhardwaj" Priyanshu Painyuli
MUMBAI: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting...
Must Read! It is going to be Kriti Sanon versus Nupur Sanon on 20th October, Read More
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Kriti Sanon has created a strong mark in the hearts and...
Box office! Jawan is all set to surpass the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, check it out
MUMBAI: Jawan, which has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role is unstoppable, collecting some good amount at...
Must Read! Check out what we can expect from the season 2 of the OTT Show Bambai Meri Jaan
MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video show Bambai Meri Jaan, which has some amazing star cast like Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra,...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Jigyasa Singh to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! From a chocolate hero to deadly villain, Bobby Deol is a powerhouse of talent
MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
Recent Stories
Kriti
Must Read! It is going to be Kriti Sanon versus Nupur Sanon on 20th October, Read More
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Box office! Jawan is all set to surpass the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, check it out
Bobby
Wow! From a chocolate hero to deadly villain, Bobby Deol is a powerhouse of talent
Keerthy Suresh
Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander and South actress Keerthy Suresh dating other people, read on to know more
Shah Rukh Khan
From Pathaan to Ganapath - A Hero Is Born: The List Of Pan-India Action Films Released This Year And Upcoming Promising Action Films
Bobby Deol
Scary! Bobby Deol’s intense and menacing look as Ranbir Kapoor’s enemy in Animal unveiled
Tiger Ka Message
Wow! YRF to drop Tiger Ka Message tomorrow at this time