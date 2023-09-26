Must Read! It is going to be Kriti Sanon versus Nupur Sanon on 20th October, Read More

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Kriti Sanon has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans, she is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting industry. The fans always look forward to the new projects of the actress and now she is all to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Ganapath which has Tiger Shroff along with the actress.

On the other hand, her sister Nupur Sanon who made her acting debut with the OTT series Pop Kaun has shown that she can be one of the promising actresses, she is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao which has Ravi Teja in the leading role.

This upcoming movie is all set to hit the big screen on 20th October, on the same day when the movie Ganapath will hit the big screens. Well it is going to be a clash between the Sanon sisters, it will be Kriti Sanon vs Nupur Sanon on 20th October.

