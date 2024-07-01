Must Read! “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again”Sonam Kapoor on life after giving birth to son Vayu

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is one of the sassiest actors of Bollywood who landed in controversies several times in the past for taking direct and indirect digs at fellow actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, amongst others. The Neerja actress is known for her amazing fashion sense and style.

Sonam, who embraced motherhood recently, keeps sharing beautiful glimpses of her son Vayu and hubby Anand Ahuja. The Veere Di Wedding actress has now opened up about her life after becoming a mother and getting back in shape. She wrote, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been.”

Sonam added, “Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents.” Fans went gaga over her revelations. One wrote, “You are the best.” another wrote, “You said it right- being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Blind directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked her comeback to films after her maternity break.

