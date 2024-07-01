Must Read! “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again”Sonam Kapoor on life after giving birth to son Vayu

Sonam, who embraced motherhood recently, keeps sharing beautiful glimpses of her son Vayu and hubby Anand Ahuja. The Veere Di Wedding actress has now opened up about her life after becoming a mother
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 17:45
movie_image: 
Sonam

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is one of the sassiest actors of Bollywood who landed in controversies several times in the past for taking direct and indirect digs at fellow actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, amongst others. The Neerja actress is known for her amazing fashion sense and style. 

Also Read- OMG! Sonam Kapoor passes sarcastic comment on Deepika Padukone, chooses Katrina Kaif’s fashion choices

Sonam, who embraced motherhood recently, keeps sharing beautiful glimpses of her son Vayu and hubby Anand Ahuja. The Veere Di Wedding actress has now opened up about her life after becoming a mother and getting back in shape. She wrote, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been.”

Sonam added, “Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents.” Fans went gaga over her revelations. One wrote, “You are the best.” another wrote, “You said it right- being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

Check out her post here;

Also Read-CONTROVERSY: Deepika Padukone gives a BEFITTING REPLY to famous influencer Freddy Birdy who TROLLED her!

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Blind directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked her comeback to films after her maternity break.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-HindustanTimes

Sonam Kapoor Blind UK Rishi Sunak The Zoya Factor Neerja Khoobsurat Raanjhanaa Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Choosing 'Merry Christmas' Over Larger-Than-Life Action Movies
MUMBAI: As Bollywood gears up for the release of 'Merry Christmas,' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the...
Must Read! Hansal Mehta spills the beans on working with Manoj Bajpayee, “I used to get very irritated”
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has been in the industry for 29...
Wow! Kareena Kapoor collaborating with KGF star Yash in the upcoming project Toxic? The actress's manifestation seems to come to reality
MUMBAI: The biggest news of the day was definitely the collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and KGF fame Yash on...
Oh NO! Ileana Dcruz opens up about suffering from postpartum depression, “nothing can prepare you for it”
MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all recently when she announced that she is expecting her first child. The...
Must Read! “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again”Sonam Kapoor on life after giving birth to son Vayu
MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is one of the sassiest actors of Bollywood who landed in controversies several times in the past...
Must read! Vikrant Massey recalls an overwhelming experience Beyond the Director's Cut on '12th Fail' set; Says ‘I just couldn’t control myself’
MUMBAI: Recently, Vikrant Massey starred in 12th Fail, one of the year's biggest hits. The actor revealed in a recent...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Choosing 'Merry Christmas' Over Larger-Than-Life Action Movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Choosing 'Merry Christmas' Over Larger-Than-Life Action Movies
Hansal Mehta
Must Read! Hansal Mehta spills the beans on working with Manoj Bajpayee, “I used to get very irritated”
Kareena
Wow! Kareena Kapoor collaborating with KGF star Yash in the upcoming project Toxic? The actress's manifestation seems to come to reality
Ileana Dcruz
Oh NO! Ileana Dcruz opens up about suffering from postpartum depression, “nothing can prepare you for it”
Vikrant Massey
Must read! Vikrant Massey recalls an overwhelming experience Beyond the Director's Cut on '12th Fail' set; Says ‘I just couldn’t control myself’
Rashmika
Lovely! Rashmika Mandanna wrote a HEARTFELT comment about 'Marriage' on a fan post amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda; Details inside!