Must Read! “Itna Lamba title” netizens react to the title of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer

Finally after a long wait the title of the upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is out and it is getting some mixed response from the fans and audience
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 14:06
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the news was all over, the fans were looking forward to seeing this new age love story which is reportedly of 2 robots and to see the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for the first time on screen.

As we all know the title of the movie was not decided and finally the title of the movie is out today and it is “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa uljha Jiya”. Well this title has grabbed the attention of the fans ever since it was announced today and it is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans all over the internet, check out some of the comments below.

Also read - Shocking! Shahid Kapoor falls down from the stage while performing, check out the video

 

As we can see in these comments people are expressing that they are not at all happy with the title, many people are saying it is too long and it won't suit the movie, also many people are saying this movie will be a flop only because of such a long title. Few people have expressed that what is the logic of keeping this long title, is Bollywood lacking creativity in terms of keeping a title.

What are your views on the title of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and are you happy with that? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-  Must read! Why Shahid Kapoor is not a part of any Spy or cop universe films?

 

About Author

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 14:06

