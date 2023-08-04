Must Read! It's high time Bollywood should stop remaking South and give original content?

Recently we have seen movie Gumraah getting some mixed to negative response from the fans and audience, is the indication that the fans do not want to see the remake but they are looking forward to some original content
MUMBAI: In the recent past we have seen Bollywood industry remaking some popular South Indian movies, how can we forget movies like, Nikamma Vikram Vedha, Jersey and Bholaa which are remakes of popular South movies, these movies are popular in hindi audiences too.

During the lockdown period we have seen the audience exposed to the world level of content, we have seen many people watching cinema of different countries and different languages. Having said that ever since the lockdown was ended and when Bollywood started remaking the South movies, none of the South movies did well at the box office of India, because the hindi version of those south movies were available on YouTube channel for free.

We have seen movies like Jersey, Vikram Veda, Nikamma, Bholaa getting flopped at the box office of India because of their Hindi versions were available free on YouTube, which were very popular during the lockdown period and everyone has seen these movies.

The only remake which was successful at the box office of India was Drishyam 2 which had Ajay Devgn in the lead and the reason is because the hindi version of the Malayalam movie is nowhere available.

Recently we have seen the movie Gumraah which is again the remake of the South movie Thadam getting flopped at the box office of India, well is this the indication that Bollywood should not be remaking and focus on content driven movies, what do you think what types of movies Bollywood should be making, do let us know in the comment section below.

