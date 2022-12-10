Must Read! 'Jab jacket pehenna nahin tha to carry kyon kiya', say netizens as they troll Suhana Khan on her recent public appearance

MUMBAI : Soon to enter Bollywood with the upcoming Zoya Akhtar film, Suhana Khan is no doubt one of the most loved celebrities on social media! With her sizzling pictures and sense of style, she has won over the nation and has managed to create a strong fan base for herself who always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

The fans are looking forward to the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan which will be through the movie 'The Archies'. Having said that, Suhana Khan was recently spotted on the set where she was shooting something.

The actress has grabbed the attention of the fans once again with her appearances and her style, and people are not keeping calm and are showering love over Suhana Khan! However, there some people who did not understood the concept of carrying a jacket while she was not wearing it properly! Check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments, netizens are saying that what is the purpose of wearing a jacket when you do not want to wear it? Whereas on the other hand, many people are saying that it is not raining and it was the night shoot so what was the purpose of the umbrella!

