Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandez moves court and seeks protection from Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s intimidation through “troubling letters”

The actress has been questioned multiple times about it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The actress has now filed an application seeking protection from Sukesh who has been intimidating her.
Jaqueline Fernandes

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu has been under the radar of her alleged involvement in the Rs. 200 Crores money laundering scam, involving con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been questioned multiple times about it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The actress has now filed an application seeking protection from Sukesh who has been intimidating her.

Also Read-BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing on Monday in connection with money laundering case

Sukesh has been sending several letters to Jacqueline in which he has expressed how much he missed and loved her. In a recent letter he has written how much he misses being with the actress in the holiday season and wished he could have had her favorite wine with her and be with her, “just like old times” He even calls her nicknames like honey bee, angel, butterfly. 

Jacqueline has refrained from replying to the letters even once. 

Jacqualine was accused of taking advantage of the luxuries and expensive gifts bought with the extortion money but she denied any involvement with the scam and said she has been maliciously targeted by Sukesh. She told the court that she did not receive any gifts bought from the embezzled money and added that her life and career was ruined by Sukesh. 

Also Read-BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer CONFIRMS the actress’ relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Scroll down to know more

During a previous interview Jacqueline said, “Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in south India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies. Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood. Pinky Irani was aware of Chandrashekhar's activity and background. But she never disclosed this to me”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-FreePressJournal 

