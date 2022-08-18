Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandez posts a cryptic note on after being accused by the ED in 200 crores money laundering case

Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Vikrant Rona that featured south star Kichcha Sudeep

MUMBAI : Jacqueline Fernandez shares a motivational post after being accused by ED of money laundering with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. While Fernandez didn't directly comment on the case, she re-shared an anonymous motivational quote on her Instagram stories.

"Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself. It'll all be ok. I'm strong, I'll achieve my goals and dreams. I can do it."

The 36-year-old actor, known for films such as Kick, Bhoot Police and most recently Vikrant Rona, is the only accused named in the latest charge sheet. She has been questioned multiple times by the ED in this case, the last being in June.

The federal probe agency filed the fresh (second supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case on Wednesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and, according to sources, the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused.

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actress. The agency April provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds "proceeds of crime".

Bollywood movies Jacqueline Fernandez Bhoot Police Kick Housefull 2 Enforcement Directorate sukesh Chandrasekhar Money Laundering Case
Latest Video