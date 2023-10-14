Must Read! Joe Jonas dismisses Divorce case against Sophie Turner, wants to settle matters amicably out of court

MUMBAI:Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who were one of the most loved couples in tinsel town, have been in the news lately for their ongoing divorce. The couple have now decided to have a divorce settlement in private. As per the court documents, the couple have decided to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

The court documents, as per reports suggest that an interim consent order has been settled for the custody of the couple’s kids; Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months. The kids will return to Sophie between October 9-21 as per the order. They will be allowed to travel anywhere in the US and England. After that the kids will be under the custody of Joe Jonas from October 21 to November 2 with similar travel arrangements. Sophie will then get the kids custody between November 2-22, and Joe will have custody from November 22 to December 16.

Last month, the couple sent out joint statements that read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Earlier it was reported that Priyanka Chopra who is married to Joe’s brother Nick has unfollowed Sophie and vice versa.

