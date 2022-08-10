Must Read! Jogira Sara Ra Ra, The Kerala Story box office collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer takes a disastrous start; Adah Sharma’s film continues to do well

MUMBAI :This week’s new release Jogira Sara Ra Ra starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. It was a movie that would work because of positive reviews and word of mouth. But, clearly, the reviews have not helped the movie on its day 1.

The movie on its day one has collected around Rs. 50 lakh which is very dull. It’s actually a disastrous start as the movie has not even reached Rs. 1 crore. The film needs a miraculous huge jump at the box office to get some decent numbers on its first weekend. However, we wonder if there will be a jump after such a dull start.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story on its fourth Friday has collected more than Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The Adah Sharma starrer has collected Rs. 2.50 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 215.97 crore.

The film will continue its good run at the box office in the coming days, and we can expect a jump in the collection over the weekend. For now, it looks like the film will do a business of around Rs. 225-230 crore at the box office. Well, it is already a blockbuster and till 2nd June, there are no big releases, so TKS will be audiences’ first choice.

Talking about Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71, the film has till now collected Rs. 16.70 crore. Well, the movie is a flop at the box office.

