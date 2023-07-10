Must Read! “Just make the sequel Anil Ji” Netizens react to the new ad of the actor Anil Kapoor where he is seen as Arun from Mr. India

MUMBAI :Actor Anil Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and fittest actors we have. He is literally defying age with his handsome looks even in his 60’s. Over the time with energetic performance and great characters, the actor has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans, well how can we forget movie Mr. India of the actor Anil Kapoor, indeed his character is one of the most loved character till today.

Also read –Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

Over the time we have seen and heard many reports which spoke on the sequel of the movie Mr. India, but nothing such is out as of now, and now we have seen this new video of the actor Anil Kapoor where he dressed as Arun from Mr. India for an ad.

Well this new video has grabbed the attention of the fans and the fans are really not keeping calm as they see their favorite Arun is back after 36 years. Have a look at the comments.



As we see these comment, many are surprised to see actor Anil Kapoor as Arun from the movie Mr. India, they felt nostalgic and are demanding for sequel as soon as possible now, there are many who saying they want Mr. India part 2 as soon as possible, also few are shocked to see the actor has not aged much since all these years.

Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans and, if you really think Mr. India 2 should be made, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Upcoming! Director Dhwani Gautam shares a picture of his untitled project featuring Maniesh Paul, Esha Gupta and more, read to know more