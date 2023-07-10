Must Read! “Just make the sequel Anil Ji” Netizens react to the new ad of the actor Anil Kapoor where he is seen as Arun from Mr. India

Actor Anil Kapoor is getting lot of request for a sequel of the movie Mr. India as he is back as Arun from the movie for an ad. Have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 19:41
movie_image: 
ANIL KAPOOR

MUMBAI :Actor Anil Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and fittest actors we have. He is literally defying age with his handsome looks even in his 60’s. Over the time with energetic performance and great characters, the actor has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans, well  how can we forget movie Mr. India of the actor Anil Kapoor, indeed his character is one of the most loved character till today.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

 

Also read –Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

Over the time we have seen and heard many reports which spoke on the sequel of the movie Mr. India, but nothing such is out as of now, and now we have seen this new video of the actor Anil Kapoor where he dressed as Arun from Mr. India for an ad.

Well this new video has grabbed the attention of the fans and the fans are really not keeping calm as they see their favorite Arun is back after 36 years. Have a look at the comments.
 

As we see these comment, many are surprised to see actor Anil Kapoor as Arun from the movie Mr. India, they felt nostalgic and are demanding for sequel as soon as possible now, there are many who saying they want Mr. India part 2 as soon as possible, also few are shocked to see the actor has not aged much since all these years.

Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans and, if you really think Mr. India 2 should be made, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Upcoming! Director Dhwani Gautam shares a picture of his untitled project featuring Maniesh Paul, Esha Gupta and more, read to know more

 

Anil Kapoor ANIL KAPOOR FANS Anil Kapoor movies Mr India ANIL KAPOOR AD BOLLYWOOD TRENDING Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 19:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Navratri Special With Star Plus Show Artists- Yukti Kapoor, Mudit Nayyar, Krutika Desai, and Rohit Chandel Give Us A Sneak Peek About Their Navratri Celebrations, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Navratri is here, and the excitement, joy, and devotion surpass among people with each new day. Whether it be...
Congratulations! Vinay Pathak, Mehul Nisar, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and the rest of the cast celebrate twenty-five years of Zee TV’s most acclaimed and successful youth show “Hip Hip Hurray”
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Hip Hip Hurray was one of the most loved and successful youth shows which was loved by the audience...
Exclusive! Aspirants actor Sunny Hinduja on accepting the role, “…I always wanted to work with them. When I got the call I was more than happy and I gave my best.”
MUMBAI: OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, unveiled the trailer of the second season of the highly anticipated TVF drama...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to hit a milestone
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence...
Exclusive! Naveen Kasturia on audience response to the first season, “I didn’t read the script but TVF was making Aspirants and I wanted to be a part of it.”
MUMBAI : OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, unveiled the trailer of the second season of the highly anticipated TVF drama...
Must Read! “Just make the sequel Anil Ji” Netizens react to the new ad of the actor Anil Kapoor where he is seen as Arun from Mr. India
MUMBAI :Actor Anil Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and fittest actors we have. He is literally defying age with...
Recent Stories
ANIL KAPOOR
Must Read! “Just make the sequel Anil Ji” Netizens react to the new ad of the actor Anil Kapoor where he is seen as Arun from Mr. India
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aamir Khan
Aww! Ira Khan shares adorable unseen pictures of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta dancing with Nupur Shikhare, check it out
Dhwani Gautam
Upcoming! Director Dhwani Gautam shares a picture of his untitled project featuring Maniesh Paul, Esha Gupta and more, read to know more
Ajay
Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Babubhai Latiwala
RIP! Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passes away in Mumbai
Shahrukh Khan
Amazing! Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki’s first poster out, check it out