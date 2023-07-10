Must Read! From Kamal Haasan and Sarika to Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli, here are some actors who had to fight for their children’s custody

MUMBAI: Fans look up to a lot of Hindi movie industry couples for relationship goals. From Alia-Ranbir to Riteish-Genelia, the couples have become an ideal image of a perfect couple for a lot of new generation fans. People are fascinated by their love story and their chemistry as they keep checking their favourite couple’s social media profiles just to keep themselves updated about their life.

However, this isn’t a fairy tale where everything is sweet and bright. There are times when things don’t work out between a couple and the actors have to handle the situation with responsibility. There are times when marriages don’t turn out as expected.

Talking about marriages going bad, today we are here with a list of actors who split up and then fought for children’s custody. Check out the list below:

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Karisma got married to Sunjay in 2004 and the couple was blessed with 2 kids, Samaira and Kiaan. Unfortunately, the couple split ways in 2014 due to personal issues. Initially, Sunjay filed for Samaira’s custody but then he filed for Kiaan’s custody too. In the end, Karisma won the case and Sunjay was granted visitation rights.

Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma

Sanjay Dutt got married to his first wife Richa in 1987 and was blessed to have a daughter named Trishala but unfortunately, Richa passed away in 1996 and Trishala was left alone. Sanjay wanted to retain custody of his daughter but Richa’s parents filed a petition for their granddaughter’s custodial rights. Even though Sanjay Dutt fought hard for her daughter, he lost the case.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli

Shweta’s life has been tough with two failed marriages. After her first failed marriage, when she got married to Abhinav Kohli, it unfortunately turned out to be a failed marriage. When Shweta filed a case against Abhinav in 2017, it led to their divorce in 2019. With a lot of difficulty, Shweta was granted sole custody of her son, Reyansh while Abhinav was only allowed to visit for an hour on the weekends.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika

Kamal and Sarika got married after being in a live-in relationship. Out of wedlock, they were blessed with their first daughter, Shruti and then in 1991, they were once again blessed with a daughter, Akshara. However, things took a bitter turn when Sarika came to know about Kamal’s extramarital affair with Gautami Tadimalla and filed for divorce in 2004. Sarika filed a petition for the custody of her daughters, won the case and moved with them to Mumbai.

Tell us what you think about the list, in the comment section below.

