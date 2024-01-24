Must Read! Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumors of dating Ease My Trip founder Nishant Pitti, here is what she said

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last few releases have failed to make a mark at the box office, but now, in the second half of 2023 the actress is all set to back with a bang. While Professionally she is basking in the glory of her last release Chandramukhi 2. Her last release Tejas didn’t do as good business as expected and she is all set to be seen in Emergency where she will take on the role of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi.

The Tejas actress was in the news for dating celebrity hair stylist Loic Chapoix as they were seen holding hands and exiting the salon. Most recently during the Ayodhya consecration ceremony, Kangana socialized with many eminent personalities and one of them was Nishant Pitti, the founder of EaseMyTrip. Her pic with Pitti even went viral and soon there were rumors that the two might be dating.

Kangana has now lashed out at media portals for spreading this news and wrote, “My humble request to the media, please don't spread misinformation. @nishantpitti ji is happily married and I am dating someone else, wait for the right time. Please don't embarrass us.” Kangana further wrote, “It's not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don't do this.”

