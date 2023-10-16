Must Read! Kangana Ranaut makes a MAJOR announcement about the release date of her movie Emergency, read to know more

Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she is not just acting in the film, but she has also directed it. A few months ago, when Kangana revealed her look as Indira Gandhi, it left everyone surprised with it.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 13:17
movie_image: 
Kangana

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency has been grabbing everyone’s attention from the day it has been announced. The film is based on the time when the state of emergency was declared across the country from 25th June 1975 to 21st March 1977.

Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she is not just acting in the film, but she has also directed it. A few months ago, when Kangana revealed her look as Indira Gandhi, it left everyone surprised with it.

Also read - Kangana: 'Emergency is one of darkest chapters of India; youth must know'

Earlier, Kangana had announced the release date of Emergency and had shared a very intriguing teaser with it too. The actress had posted a tweet on the teaser saying, “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November.”

Before that, Kangana wanted to release the film on 20th October 2023, but as other films are releasing during the same time, she decided to postpone it.

However, once again, Kangana has pushed the release date further and we can surely see the audience being excited and curious about the movie but keeping patience.

Kangana has posted a tweet regarding the amazing audience response, the value that the movie holds for her and the details for the release date.

Check out the post below:

Also read - Interesting! Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency to release on THIS date; actress shares a very intriguing teaser

Are you excited for the movie? Show us your love in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kangana Ranaut emergency Indira Gandhi Bollywood movies Shreyas Talpade Mahima Chaudhary Satish Kaushik Tiku Weds Sheru Anupam Kher Bollywood News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 13:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha unveil the first glimpse of their wedding documentary
MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most popular power couples of the entertainment industry. The duo are...
Pushpa Impossible: Revelation! Jugal knows Viren was responsible for Shubra's death
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Indeed! Veer gets Amrita’s letter from Maan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Arjun Bijlani to fast for the first time in Navratri!
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani, the lead actor in Prateek Sharma's popular show "Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti," is currently...
Dhruv Tara: Finally! Mahaveer Kills Tilotama
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Dashami Creation’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai on Sony TV wraps up a shoot? Read to know more!
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.Aetashaa Sansgiri plays...
Recent Stories
1
Wow! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha unveil the first glimpse of their wedding documentary
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Wow! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha unveil the first glimpse of their wedding documentary
Avinash
Tiger 3 trailer! Avinash is back as Tiger and this time it is personal
Ananya
Wow! Netizens praise actress Ananya Pandey as she walks the ramp, say, "her walk is better than many other actresses"
Shah
Scoop! Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan cameo to stay off promotions, reserved for the big screen
Tanya
Hot pics! Here are times celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri left us breathless with her hotness
Sunny
Controversy! Did You Know? Sunny Deol allegedly attacked Dream girl, Hema Malini for Marrying Dharmendra; Know here the truth!