Must Read! Kangana Ranaut makes a MAJOR announcement about the release date of her movie Emergency, read to know more

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency has been grabbing everyone’s attention from the day it has been announced. The film is based on the time when the state of emergency was declared across the country from 25th June 1975 to 21st March 1977.

Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she is not just acting in the film, but she has also directed it. A few months ago, when Kangana revealed her look as Indira Gandhi, it left everyone surprised with it.

Earlier, Kangana had announced the release date of Emergency and had shared a very intriguing teaser with it too. The actress had posted a tweet on the teaser saying, “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November.”

Before that, Kangana wanted to release the film on 20th October 2023, but as other films are releasing during the same time, she decided to postpone it.

However, once again, Kangana has pushed the release date further and we can surely see the audience being excited and curious about the movie but keeping patience.

Kangana has posted a tweet regarding the amazing audience response, the value that the movie holds for her and the details for the release date.

