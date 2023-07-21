Must Read! Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and more actresses who can be the perfect Indian Barbie

MUMBAI :Hollywood film Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has hit the big screens today. The film is expected to do well at the box office in India, and while of course, Margot is looking pretty as Barbie, we decided to list down a few actresses from the Hindi film industry who can be the perfect Indian Barbie.

Katrina Kaif

We have to start the list with Katrina Kaif. A few years ago, the actress had also walked the ramp as Barbie and looked super cute in it. Katrina is the perfect mixture of cuteness and hotness, so she will be perfect as Barbie.


Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt plays intense and dramatic characters in films, but off-screen, she is known for being cute. The actress is beautiful, has the perfect amount of cuteness, and plus can act well. So, what else do we need for a Barbie?   

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the cutest actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. She is stylish and can play the role like Barbie very well.

Nora Fatehi

Thanks to her dance numbers, Nora is known for being hot. But, she has the perfect innocent face as well as the sexiness to be the Indian Barbie. Also, she can do comedy very well and YouTube vlogs are proof.

Janhvi Kapoor


From the young generation, one who can probably carry the role of Barbie is Janhvi Kapoor. She has the perfect looks for it and many red carpet appearances of the actress are compared to Barbie.  

Which actress do you think will be perfect to play Indian Barbie? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

