Must Read! Kick 2 on the cards? Salman Khan's fans go crazy after seeing his recent picture – Here's why

a picture of Salman Khan with Rani Mukerji has gone viral on social media, and it is making fans wonder if it’s a hint of Kick 2. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 12:34
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has some interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. While the former releases on Eid this year, the latter will hit the big screens on Diwali 2023.

For the past many years, one more film of Salman has been in the news. We are talking about Kick 2. The sequel to Kick was announced a few years ago, but due to the pandemic it was delayed. However, there’s no update on the movie.

Recently, a picture of Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji went viral on social media. It was from the screening of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. In the picture, Salman is seen sporting a French beard and his fans are going crazy on social media thinking that he is hinting at Kick 2.

A fan tweeted, “So It's Unofficially Confirmed Megastar #SalmanKhan Is Coming Back With One Of His Iconic Character Devil In #Kick2 On #Eid2024.” One more Twitter user wrote, “Expect the unexpected return of Devil #Salmankhan latest pic Seems to be looking similar as Kick look #Kick2 coming... Devil Is Back.” One more netizen wrote, “Salman khan in french beard . Is #kick2 happening?” Check out the tweets below...

Kick released in 2014 and it starred Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead. The movie was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and it had collected Rs. 231.85 crore at the box office.

Are you excited for Kick 2? Let us know in the comments below.

About Author



