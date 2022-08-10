Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Ram Charan truly a pan-India star?

Ram Charan has a cameo in the song Yentamma in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and something unusual happened today while we were watching the movie. Read on to know more…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 15:47
movie_image: 
Ram Charan

MUMBAI: This morning, in a 9 am show we entered a screen of a multiplex to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The theatre was 40-50 percent full and we had to review the film. It’s a good entertaining film and a perfect Eidi for Salman Khan fans. But well, today, something very unusual happened in the theatre.

It is a Salman Khan movie and Bhai impresses one and all with his swag and action. On his entry scene, there were a few people who clapped and they were of course the actor’s fans.

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is an entertaining film, but with a few flaws

The Yentamma song comes in the second half of the film, and we all know that along with Salman Khan, the track features Venkatesh and Ram Charan. The song was going on well, and then Ram Charan came on screen.

As soon as the RRR actor’s entry happened, believe us, mostly everyone in the theatre started clapping, there were whistles and there were woohoos in the theatre. Ram Charan is there in the song for just a few seconds, and this cheering continued till he was on screen.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in a Hindi movie, and this was happening in a multiplex for Ram Charan. It clearly makes us wonder whether he is actually the true pan-India star now as in a Salman Khan movie, he got all the hooting.

Clearly, RRR has made Ram Charan a popular name in the Hindi belt as well. His next film Game Changer is also slated to release in Hindi, so let’s wait and watch what response the movie will get at the box office.

Also Read: Exclusive! Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan heading for a good opening? Film business expert reveals

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

 

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Ram Charan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Bhumika Chawla Game Changes Kiara Advani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 15:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Erica Fernades spills the beans on if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves...
Must Read! Here is how Nysa Devgan celebrated her birthday
MUMBAI :Nysa Devgan, daughter of actress Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn has been grabbing the attention of the fans all...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Prerna refuses to get married to Krish, and Dhara’s plan fails!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Anupamaa: Woah! Barkha plans something which is overheard by Pakhi
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Check out the shocking thing that Arti Singh said about her co - ex Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill
MUMBAI :Arti Singh Sharma is a popular actress in the television industry. She is in this industry for more than a...
Romantic! As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan complete 16 years of togetherness, let’s have a look at their love story
MUMBAI: On 20th April 2007, two love birds tied the knot and became husband and wife. We are talking about Abhishek...
Recent Stories
Nysa Devgan
Must Read! Here is how Nysa Devgan celebrated her birthday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nysa Devgan
Must Read! Here is how Nysa Devgan celebrated her birthday
Abhishek Bachchan
Romantic! As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan complete 16 years of togetherness, let’s have a look at their love story
Riva Arora
Wow! This latest photoshoot of Uri actress Riva Arora will make your jaws drop
Kajol
Trolled! Netizens are upset with Kajol for wearing makeup while she visited Chopras to mourn Pamela Chopra’s demise, “Death par bhi show off baazi”
Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is an entertaining film, but with a few flaws