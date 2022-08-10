Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Ram Charan truly a pan-India star?

MUMBAI: This morning, in a 9 am show we entered a screen of a multiplex to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The theatre was 40-50 percent full and we had to review the film. It’s a good entertaining film and a perfect Eidi for Salman Khan fans. But well, today, something very unusual happened in the theatre.

It is a Salman Khan movie and Bhai impresses one and all with his swag and action. On his entry scene, there were a few people who clapped and they were of course the actor’s fans.

The Yentamma song comes in the second half of the film, and we all know that along with Salman Khan, the track features Venkatesh and Ram Charan. The song was going on well, and then Ram Charan came on screen.

As soon as the RRR actor’s entry happened, believe us, mostly everyone in the theatre started clapping, there were whistles and there were woohoos in the theatre. Ram Charan is there in the song for just a few seconds, and this cheering continued till he was on screen.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in a Hindi movie, and this was happening in a multiplex for Ram Charan. It clearly makes us wonder whether he is actually the true pan-India star now as in a Salman Khan movie, he got all the hooting.

Clearly, RRR has made Ram Charan a popular name in the Hindi belt as well. His next film Game Changer is also slated to release in Hindi, so let’s wait and watch what response the movie will get at the box office.

