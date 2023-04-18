Must Read! Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases, here’s a look at how much last few Eid releases of Salman Khan collected at the box office

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on 21st April 2023. While Salman Khan fans are super excited about the movie, let’s look at how much his last few Eid releases have collected at the box office...
Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on 21st April 2023. It’s the Eid weekend and after many years, finally, a Salman Khan starrer will be getting a full-fledged Eid release.

While Salman Khan fans are super excited about the movie, let’s look at how much his last few Eid releases have collected at the box office...

Bharat


Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat was released during Eid 2019. The film received mixed reviews, but collected Rs. 211.07 crore at the box office and it was a semi-hit.

Also Read: Must Read! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Indian Matchmaking season 3 and more

Race 3


Salman Khan starrer Race 3 was panned by the critics, and even the audience was not much happy with the movie. It collected Rs. 166.40 crore, and was called an average grosser at the box office.

Tubelight


Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight starring Salman Khan was also an Eid release. It was expected that the movie would do well at the box office, but that didn’t happen as it just collected Rs. 119.26 crore. It was a flop.

Sultan


On Eid 2016, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan had hit the big screens. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office, and it collected Rs. 300.45 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan


One of the best films of Salman Khan till date has to be Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie was released during Eid 2015, and it was a blockbuster at the box office with the collection of Rs. 320.34 crore.

Now, let’s wait and watch what will be the collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read: OMG! SidNaaz fans left heartbroken as Salman Khan asks them to let Shehnaaz move on from late actor Siddarth Shukla, says “Enough of SidNaaz; he is gone, it's high time that she moves on"

Are you excited to watch KKBKKJ in theaters this Eid? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

