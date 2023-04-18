Must Read! Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases, here’s a look at how much last few Eid releases of Salman Khan collected at the box office

MUMBAI : Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on 21st April 2023. It’s the Eid weekend and after many years, finally, a Salman Khan starrer will be getting a full-fledged Eid release.

While Salman Khan fans are super excited about the movie, let’s look at how much his last few Eid releases have collected at the box office...

Bharat



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat was released during Eid 2019. The film received mixed reviews, but collected Rs. 211.07 crore at the box office and it was a semi-hit.

Race 3

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 was panned by the critics, and even the audience was not much happy with the movie. It collected Rs. 166.40 crore, and was called an average grosser at the box office.

Tubelight



Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight starring Salman Khan was also an Eid release. It was expected that the movie would do well at the box office, but that didn’t happen as it just collected Rs. 119.26 crore. It was a flop.

Sultan



On Eid 2016, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan had hit the big screens. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office, and it collected Rs. 300.45 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan



One of the best films of Salman Khan till date has to be Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie was released during Eid 2015, and it was a blockbuster at the box office with the collection of Rs. 320.34 crore.

Now, let’s wait and watch what will be the collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Are you excited to watch KKBKKJ in theaters this Eid? Let us know in the comments below...

