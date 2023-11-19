Must read! Mahima Makwana reveals how she was without work, inspite of making a debut in the film industry with Salman Khan's film Antim: The Final Truth

MUMBAI: Mahima Makwana began her journey in the industry with TV shows. She is most popular for her TV show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. Mahima played one of the leads in the show. It was one of the most popular television shows too.

The actress made her acting debut with Antim: The Final Truth. She played the leading lady opposite Aayush Sharma. The movie also starred Salman Khan in it. Antim was a remake of Mulshi Pattern. Despite starring in a Salman Khan film, she did not get work.

While talking to an online entertainment portal, Mahima Makwana bared her heart out. She confessed to not getting work after doing Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim. Mahima shares that Antim was perceived well.

It got a great response. Mahima reveals the thing that she never spoke on camera and that is her character in Antim going unnoticed. People also praised her and her performance in the movie. However, she did not get work. She wonders why.

Mahima then talks about things she never heard in her life which are brand, marketing and star. When she did TV, all she knew was going to set and doing her job, going to the set and acting. After that, she would come home and rest.

But now, she was being asked to be visible and wear the right brands. While talking about the brands, Mahima shared that it is difficult to even get the good brands.

Mahima Makwana attended the Elle List Awards last night. She looked pretty in a Karan Ahuja couture. Talking about her filmography, Mahima has worked as a child actor. She then made her lead debut with Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She has also done guest appearances in reality TV shows.

Talking about Antim, the movie was released on OTT on the ZEE5 platform. The film was released in 2021.

