Must read! "My character in the movie Antim went unnoticed" Mahima Makwana

During the media interaction actress Mahima Makwana spoke in detail about her character in the movie Antim and how she is somewhere unhappy with the role
MUMBAI : Actress Mahima Makwana has been getting some amazing response for her contribution in the acting industry, we have seen and loved in the projects like Antim: The Final Truth that had Salman Khan in the lead. The movie also had Ayush Sharma who played the love interest of the actress Mahima Makwana in the movie.

Indeed the actress was looking cute in the movie Antim, and has managed to grab the attention of the fans, during the recent media interaction actress Mahima Makwana spoke in detail about the types of comments she has been getting for the movie and what she thinks about her role in the movie Antim.

Mahima Makwana says that many people have come to her and said she has done a good job in the movie and it was a good start as a new comer, but she adds somewhere her role in the movie went unnoticed. If her character was given much love, she would have been getting so many movies after that, but what that is not the scenario she says.

Actress Mahima Makwana is no doubt one of the cutest and most loved actresses who has manage to grab the attention of the fans with her craft, especially in the movie Antim but unfortunately we are getting to see less of the actress after the movie, well what do you think what is the reason and what types of characters she should be doing, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

