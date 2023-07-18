Must Read! Makers of Project K unveil a new poster of Prabhas with minor changes after the first one faced backlash; netizens are happy that their feedback was considered

MUMBAI: The makers of Project K yesterday unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring Prabhas. The poster received a lot of flak on social media and netizens felt that even fan made posters are better than the official poster of the movie.

However, after facing the backlash, the makers decided to delete the poster and re-shared another poster with minute changes. Well, this new poster too is getting a mixed response, but netizens are happy that their feedback was considered.

A netizen tweeted, “Happy That Team Realised And trying To Make Corrections.” One more Twitter user wrote, “See how much big difference showing a small portion of the neck does - this looks more authentic unlike the previous one where it almost looked like they morphed prabhas face to a body suit Trust in #NagAshwin and everything is gonna be not just OK but EPIC.”

One more netizen tweeted, “Though I still am not a fan of that hairstyle, this poster is far better than the other one However, didn’t expect this kind of mishap from such a reputed production house.” Check out the tweet below...

What do you have to say about the new poster of Project K? Let us know in the comments below...

Project K also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. A few days ago, Deepika’s first look was released and today, at the San Diego-Comic Con, the first glimpse of the movie will be unveiled.

Project K is slated to release on 12th January 2024.

