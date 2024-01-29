Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee Extols Abhishek Chaubey, Labels Him One of the Best Directors of All Time

MUMBAI: Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee showers accolades on director Abhishek Chaubey, hailing him as one of the finest directors in the industry. Bajpayee, gearing up for the release of the streaming series 'Killer Soup,' praises Chaubey for his exceptional skills and collaborative approach.

In his commendation, Bajpayee states, "Abhishek Chaubey in my opinion, is one of the best directors of all time with whom I have had the pleasure of working. His approach is so straightforward that working with him becomes effortless."

Acknowledging Chaubey's unique directorial style, Bajpayee adds, "He doesn't just direct you but even guides and nurtures you. He has given me a lot of hope and encouragement as an actor."

Co-star Konkona Sensharma also shares her admiration for Chaubey, emphasizing his calm and composed demeanour on set. Reflecting on their previous collaboration on 'Omkara,' Sensharma notes Chaubey's astuteness and patient vision, which sets him apart in the often stressful environment of film shoots.

'Killer Soup,' the upcoming streaming series directed by Abhishek Chaubey, features Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma in lead roles. The storyline revolves around an aspiring home chef plotting to replace her husband with her lover.

The series is scheduled to stream on Netflix from January 11, 2024.

Credit: Prokerala



