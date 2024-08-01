Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee on Overcoming Anger Issues and Fighting for Women's Safety in DTC Buses

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about his past struggles with anger issues, recounting incidents from his time in Delhi before entering the film industry.
MUMBAI: Bajpayee revealed that during his earlier years, he had an uncontrollable temper, often getting into fights in DTC buses when witnessing harassment against women. The actor expressed no regrets about standing up against such misconduct, emphasizing that it was his response to protect women in public transport.

Bajpayee acknowledged that his anger manifested differently during his teenage years in Bihar, where gang fights were common. He dismissed incidents from that time, attributing them to youthful angst. Reflecting on his evolution, he described himself as a "shy, quiet, and really angry person," stating that his anger intensified during the struggle phase in the film industry.

Despite these challenges, Manoj Bajpayee asserted that he has learned to control his anger over the years. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the detrimental effects of anger and highlighted his victory in gaining control over it. Drawing a parallel with his decision to quit smoking, Bajpayee emphasized that controlling anger is achievable with a determined mindset.

The actor reflected on the transformation, stating that it is now "easy" for him to manage his anger and underscoring the need to address and overcome this emotion. Manoj Bajpayee's journey serves as a testament to personal growth and self-discipline, showcasing his commitment to advocating for women's safety and well-being.

