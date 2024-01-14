Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee's Struggle with English and Transformation at Delhi University

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about the challenges he faced with spoken English during his time at Delhi University and how it became a source of mockery by his roommates.
MUMBAI: Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about the challenges he faced with spoken English during his time at Delhi University and how it became a source of mockery by his roommates. In a candid conversation with his co-star Konkona Sensharma for Indian Express, Manoj shared the transformative impact of his DU experience, which compelled him to reshape himself into a new person.

Coming from a small town in Bihar, Manoj admitted to not being fluent in English when he first entered Delhi University. His struggle with pronunciation and spoken English made him the target of mockery by his roommates. However, he revealed that he embraced a self-deprecating approach and would entertain his roommates with his attempts at speaking English. Manoj mentioned that this experience fueled his determination to quickly adapt to urban behaviour patterns, education, and knowledge.

Recalling the period, Manoj shared an interesting anecdote about befriending an Indian from Nigeria who only spoke English. This forced Manoj to communicate in English, and the supportive friend played a crucial role in helping him improve his language skills.

Years later, an old college roommate, who used to mock Manoj's English, reached out to him and expressed regret for his past behaviour. The former roommate, unaware of Manoj's success in the film and theatre world, admitted to feeling shocked at Manoj's fluency in English. This acknowledgement served as a validation of Manoj's transformative journey.

Manoj emphasized the sense of urgency he felt to adapt and reshape himself rapidly to fit into society. Despite the initial challenges, Manoj's perseverance and dedication led him to overcome the language barrier and succeed in his career. The actor and Konkona Sensharma are set to appear in the dark comedy thriller series "Killer Soup," directed by Abhishek Chaubey, scheduled for release on Netflix on January 11.

Credit: The Indian Express

    
 

