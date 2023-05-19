Must Read! Manushi Chhillar finally speaks about the failure of her debut film Samrat Prithviraj, “It was something which I had no control over”

MUMBAI:Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut with Samrat Prithviraj which starred Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, and even received mixed response from the critics.

This year, Manushi has made her Cannes debut, and during an interview she opened up about Samrat Prithviraj’s delayed release and failure at the box office.

The actress stated, “I would say that life has really spoilt me. Personally, whatever I wanted from life, it is giving me more which I am very grateful for. Never did I ever think that I would be here at such a big film festival. So, life has given me a lot which I am really grateful for. But, having that, it has spoiled me and my expectations from life obviously were a lot more and things were really going my way with Miss World, everything I did that year, with the first film that I signed. Signing a film with Yash Raj Films was a big deal and having the kind of cast it had. So, I was obviously very excited and everything was working my way, but that’s the thing about life, nothing works your way.”

“The pandemic happened, so there was a little bit of impatience as a human. I know I worked really hard for that film; someone who has never done anything like this, I know how much hard work I had put in. But, it didn’t work and it was something which I had no control over. So, there was a little bit of disappointment. But, at the same time luckily because I am a normal girl from a normal family I used to always tell myself in the pandemic that it’s a big deal, people don’t even get to do that one film. So, it’s not that the film is not going to be released, it’s going to be released later,” she added.

Manushi currently has a couple of films lined up like The Great Indian Family, Tehran, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and VT 13.

