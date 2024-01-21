Must Read! Medha Shankr of '12th Fail' Opens Up About Financial Struggles and Self-Doubt

MUMBAI: In an exclusive conversation, Medha candidly discussed the tough phase of her life, emphasizing her self-critical nature. She admitted to being hard on herself, often avoiding socializing and celebrating achievements due to the constant feeling of not doing enough.

Reflecting on the most difficult year of her life, Medha revealed, "A very difficult year was 2020 because the world was falling, and at the same time, I was fully broke. I was living off my father's money. The only reason I could actually survive in Mumbai financially was because I was living with my dad. If it wasn't for my dad, I don't think I would have been able to survive in Mumbai financially."

During this challenging period, Medha found solace in her father's support. She acknowledged the loneliness and uncertainty that accompanied financial struggles, emphasizing the need to restart every day. Despite facing self-doubt and financial difficulties, Medha persevered through the tough times.

Following the success of '12th Fail,' Medha Shankr's popularity has soared, especially on social media platforms. Her Instagram followers skyrocketed from 3.5 lakh to 1.5 million after the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film.

Medha Shankr's journey serves as a reminder of the resilience required to navigate the uncertainties of life, even after achieving success in the entertainment industry.

