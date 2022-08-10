Must Read! Meet Ashish Vidyarthi's ex – wife Rajoshi Barua and son Arth Vidyarthi

Ashish has been making headlines as he got married at the age of 60. We bring you details of his first wife and son, who have supported him in the decision to get married the second time.
movie_image: 
Ashish

MUMBAI: Ashish Vidyarthi is a known star in Bollywood and recently, he grabbed headlines for his second marriage to Rupali Barua. Vidyarthi was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua and they are blessed with a son, Arth.

Rajoshi in one of her interviews to an entertainment portal said that the two got separated as they both wanted different things in life and that she wanted her own identity. She didn’t want to be known as someone’s wife.

They filed for divorce in October 2022 and they finally got separated. Post the separation, they both decided to be friends. Rajoshi Barua is the daughter of yesteryear's actress Shakuntala Barua. She worked as a radio jockey and producer at the FM station Times FM’ in Mumbai in 1993. Rajoshi Vidyarthi has acted in various Hindi films and TV serials. Some of her TV serials as an actor are ‘Suhani Si Ek Ladki’ (2019) and ‘Imlie’ (2020).

Rajoshi and Ashish have a son who is almost 23 years old. His son is studying in America and is interested in becoming an actor just like his father. He has supported him in the decision to get married for the second time.

Now, Ashish married for the second time at the age of 60 and had full support of his family and son.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

