Must Read! Meet the Bedis who have always broken the norms

MUMBAI:We always talk about the Kapoors, the Kumars, and the Khans in Bollywood. But, there’s also a family that has been entertaining us for two generations, and now, the third generation is all set to make a mark in the industry. We are talking about the Bedis.

The first person to enter into the entertainment industry from the family was Kabir Bedi. He started his career as a theatre actor and later moved on to films. He has been a part of many memorable films like Hulchal, Kuchhe Dhaage, Anari, Nagin, Khoon Bhari Maang, Dil Aashna Hai, Kohram, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Main Hoon Na, Mohenjo Daro, and others.

While nowadays we talk about Indian actors starring in international films, Kabir Bedi was one of the first Indian actors to star in international movies. He has been a part of international films like The Black Corsair, La tigre è ancora viva: Sandokan alla riscossa!, The Thief of Baghdad, The Archer: Fugitive from the Empire, The Forty Days of Musa Dagh, Satan's Mistress, Octopussy, and others.

Also Read: Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism

When you are an actor, your personal life also grabs everyone’s attention. While nowadays actor do get divorced easily and find new love, Kabir Bedi is from an era where actors were known to be one woman man. But, the veteran actor has got married four times.

His first wife was Protima Bedi but later they got divorced. He then got married to British-born fashion designer Susan Humphreys, but even that marriage ended. The actor later Nikki Bedi, and got divorced in 2005. In 2016, he tied the knot with Parveen Dusanj who is 28 years younger than him. Clearly, not just professionally, Kabir Bedi broke many norms in his personal life as well.

Kabir Bedi’s daughter Pooja Bedi made her debut with the film Vishkanya in 1991. But, she is known for her performance in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. While she didn’t have a great career like her father, Pooja made her presence felt in the industry with multiple things, especially, the reality shows.

Pooja has also been in the news for her relationships. She got married to Farhan Furniturewala in 1994, but got divorced in 2003. He was in a relationship with choreographer Hanif Hillal whom she met on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and they later participated in Nach Baliye as well. Hanif was 12 years younger than Pooja. Well, now, the actress is engaged to Maneck Contractor. Clearly, just like her father, she too has broken norms in her personal life.

Now, let’s talk about Alaya F. She is a star kid and grandkid, but she stands out from other star kids. We usually see that more than their movies, star kids are in the news for partying or their relationship. But, Alaya actually makes her presence felt when her movie releases. So, that’s something different that she does.

She is now gearing up for the release of her movie U Turn which is slated to release on Zee5.

Also Read: Exclusive! “This movie U Turn is completely different from the South version” director Arif Khan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.