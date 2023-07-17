Must Read! Mission Impossible 7, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer shows an excellent growth over the weekend; Kartik-Kiara’s film continues to do well

MUMBAI : There’s no doubt that Hollywood biggies find their audience in India and get better response than many Hindi films that are released in theatres. The same thing has happened with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The Tom Cruise starrer in its five-day extended weekend has collected more than the lifetime collection of many Hindi films.

The film took a good start at the box office with the collection of Rs. 12.30 crore. On Thursday and Friday, the movie showed a minimal drop, but on Saturday and Sunday, MI: 7 showed an excellent jump.

On Saturday, the film collected Rs. 16 crore (all languages) and on Sunday, it minted Rs. 17.3 crore (all languages), taking the five-day total to Rs. 63.5 crore (all languages) which is damn good. If the film stays stable on weekdays, we can expect that the movie might reach the 100 crore club at the end of its first week. But, that totally depends on Monday collection.

Meanwhile, SatyaPrem Ki Katha continues to do well at the box office. Even in its third weekend the film collected Rs. 5.40 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 77.26 crore. For now, it looks like the movie will cross Rs. 85 crore at the box office which makes it a hit.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had collected Rs. 87.11 crore. It will be interesting to see whether SatyaPrem Ki Katha will beat ZHZB at the box office. Let’s wait and watch.

