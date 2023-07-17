Must Read! Mission Impossible 7, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer shows an excellent growth over the weekend; Kartik-Kiara’s film continues to do well

Here’s how much Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and SatyaPrem Ki Katha collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Mission

MUMBAI : There’s no doubt that Hollywood biggies find their audience in India and get better response than many Hindi films that are released in theatres. The same thing has happened with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The Tom Cruise starrer in its five-day extended weekend has collected more than the lifetime collection of many Hindi films.

The film took a good start at the box office with the collection of Rs. 12.30 crore. On Thursday and Friday, the movie showed a minimal drop, but on Saturday and Sunday, MI: 7 showed an excellent jump.

Also Read: Must Read! Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer takes a good start; Kartik-Kiara starrer shows a drop

On Saturday, the film collected Rs. 16 crore (all languages) and on Sunday, it minted Rs. 17.3 crore (all languages), taking the five-day total to Rs. 63.5 crore (all languages) which is damn good. If the film stays stable on weekdays, we can expect that the movie might reach the 100 crore club at the end of its first week. But, that totally depends on Monday collection.

Meanwhile, SatyaPrem Ki Katha continues to do well at the box office. Even in its third weekend the film collected Rs. 5.40 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 77.26 crore. For now, it looks like the movie will cross Rs. 85 crore at the box office which makes it a hit.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had collected Rs. 87.11 crore. It will be interesting to see whether SatyaPrem Ki Katha will beat ZHZB at the box office. Let’s wait and watch.

Also Read:Must Read! Mission Impossible 7, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer collects a good amount in three days; Kartik-Kiara’s film stays stable

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Tom Cruise Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Mission Impossible 7 MI 7 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani gets clicked at an event, fans says, “Waiting for her debut soon”
MUMBAI : Actress Raveena Tandon is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema, over the...
OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out
MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours have become the talk of the town for a while now, and several reports also...
WOW! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Shagun Sharma's throwback audition video is simply mind-blowing
MUMBAI : Shagun Sharma is portraying the lead role of Kashvi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein.The...
OMG! Uorfi Javed's cosmetic procedure goes wrong, shares a SHOCKING picture
MUMBAI : There is no single day when Urofi Javed has not been in the headlines. The actress is known for her bold and...
Top 3 travel credit cards for last-minute getaways
MUMBAI: In the hustle and bustle of our lives, we often forget to take a breath and indulge ourselves. However, with...
Roshni Kapoor breaks her silence on not participating in TV reality shows
MUMBAI: As we all know, actress and brand endorser Roshni Kapoor is one of the most beautiful and influential...
Recent Stories
RAVEENA
Must Read! Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani gets clicked at an event, fans says, “Waiting for her debut soon”
Latest Video
Related Stories
RAVEENA
Must Read! Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani gets clicked at an event, fans says, “Waiting for her debut soon”
KATRINA
OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out
Deepika Padukone
Woah! Deepika Padukone rates Ranveer Singh's 'no-beard' looks, netizens have a shocking reaction
JAHNVI KAPOOR
Spotted! Jahnvi Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal visit Arjun Kapoor's home
Arshad Warsi
Exciting! Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt; “It’s an insanely larger than life theatrical film”
Pankaj Tripathi
What! Pankaj Tripathi requests paps not to click his family’s pictures at the airport: “main abhineta hoon”