Must read! With Mission Raniganj getting flat response, will comedy save Akshay Kumar now

MUMBAI: Movie Mission Raniganj that has Akshay Kumar in the leading role has been released but the movie has opened yo mixed to negative response from the fans and audience. The movie that also has talents like Pawan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Varun Badola, Jameel Khan and others based on the real incident of a real hero Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 71 coal miners in 1989 in Raniganj.

Over the time we have seen the actor Akshay Kumar touching these subjects and trying to bring them in front of the audience, on one side where the fans have loved the movie and appreciated the actor, on the other hand few have rejected the movie.

The movie Mission Raniganj gas collected around 12 crore over the weekend and this is strictly average and decent, but we are talking about superstar Akshay Kumar, do you think the audience is now bored to see the actor playing serious roles and want him to play different characters in different genres.

Also read OMG! Akshay Kumar breaks silence on the rumours of him rejoining as the face of a tobacco brand, here's what he says

Looking at the lineup of the actor Akshay Kumar he has Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3 also, well do you think comedy is the genre that will save the actor Akshay Kumar.

Do you think now the actor should focus on comedy, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Wow! AI pictures of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty having a dreamy wedding, followed by a happy family with babies is lauded by fans, take a look