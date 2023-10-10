Must read! With Mission Raniganj getting flat response, will comedy save Akshay Kumar now

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj is getting mixed to negative response, well looking at his earlier releases too, do you think the actor has change his strategy
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 11:50
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Movie Mission Raniganj that has Akshay Kumar in the leading role has been released but the movie has opened yo mixed to negative response from the fans and audience. The movie that also has talents like Pawan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Varun Badola, Jameel Khan and others based on the real incident of a real hero Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 71 coal miners in 1989 in Raniganj.

Over the time we have seen the actor Akshay Kumar touching these subjects and trying to bring them in front of the audience, on one side where the fans have loved the movie and appreciated the actor, on the other hand few have rejected the movie.

The movie Mission Raniganj gas collected around 12 crore over the weekend and this is strictly average and decent, but we are talking about superstar Akshay Kumar, do you think the audience is now bored to see  the actor playing serious roles and want him to play different characters in different genres.

Also read OMG! Akshay Kumar breaks silence on the rumours of him rejoining as the face of a tobacco brand, here's what he says

Looking at the lineup of the actor Akshay Kumar he has Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3 also, well do you think comedy is the genre  that will save the actor Akshay Kumar.

Do you think now the actor should focus on comedy, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Wow! AI pictures of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty having a dreamy wedding, followed by a happy family with babies is lauded by fans, take a look

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar movie Akshay Kumar fans Mission Raniganj Akshay Kumar comedy Bollywood collection Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 11:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Manipulation! Shobhana tries to convince Vidur to accept the blame for the murders
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Viren threatens Pushpa, fire breaks out at Taana Baana
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! “I loved the game of late actor Siddarth Shukla in Bigg Boss as he played alone and if I am entering the house, no one would get to know – Isha Malviya
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Brawl! Veer and Rohan argue over Shikhar’s custody
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Dabangii to REPLACE Katha Ankahee?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that...
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
MUMBAI: It was the Indian air force day when we saw the trailer of the movie Tejas that has Kangana Ranuat in the lead...
Recent Stories
Tejas
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tejas
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
Ganapath
From the world-class VFX to breathtaking action sequences, Netizens hail the thrilling trailer of Ganapath A Hero Is Born!
Priyanka Chopra
Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a secret Instagram account only for daughter Malti, read on to know more
Shaad Ali
Shocking! Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali takes legal action against the alleged theft of his script by ex-colleagues
Salman Khan
Exciting! Salman Khan introduces the first look and the poster of Katrina Kaif aka Zoya from the Spy Universe
Jeniffer Piccinato
Hot! Actress Jeniffer Piccinato is too hot to handle in these pictures