Wow! AI pictures of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty having a dreamy wedding, followed by a happy family with babies is lauded by fans, take a look

MUMBAI: In Telugu cinemas, one of the most loved rumored celebrity couples is Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. The two actors first met on the sets of the 2009 Telugu film “Billa.” Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, and their performances were highly appreciated by both critics and audiences.

Also read - OMG! When Prabhas’ fan slapped him after taking a selfie, read on to know why

This film marked the beginning of their friendship, which gradually grew stronger with time. Several reports claimed that the two have been dating each other, but they have consistently denied any romantic involvement. Now, the two are once again making headlines for this reason. This time for their AI-created images!

The recent viral photos circulating on social media depict Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in a simulated wedding scenario, complete with images of them holding a baby girl.

While it’s important to clarify that these images are generated by artificial intelligence and not real-life moments, they have sparked immense excitement among fans and triggered discussions about the nature of their off-screen relationship. Check them out below.

I really like this second picture ,it seems like real one ,hope someday we will get to witness this #Anushkashetty #Prabhas https://t.co/bKLq6OMyfA — NEEL (@AnushkaSweety07) October 6, 2023

Well, they definitely make for a great couple and a loving family!

Despite the ongoing speculations, they have remained private about their personal lives. Their chemistry and camaraderie on and off-screen have endeared them to fans, making them one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in the South Indian film industry. Whether as friends or more, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s bond continues to be a subject of intrigue for their fans and the media.

Also read - Audience Perspective! Should Prabhas concentrate on content rather than grandeur?

On the professional front, Prabhas is juggling a packed schedule with multiple exciting projects, including Salaar, Project K, and an upcoming collaboration with director Maruthi. Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty has recently maintained a relatively low profile and remains dedicated to her career and personal life. Her latest appearance was in the film “Miss and Mr. Polishetty.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi





