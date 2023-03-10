OMG! When Prabhas’ fan slapped him after taking a selfie, read on to know why

Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following and recently a video of the actor has gone viral where a girl who is excited takes a selfie with him but then lightly slaps him and leaves. The video reportedly dates back to the year 2019 and has been shared by a fan page.
MUMBAI: Prabhas is one of the biggest names down South, and after the super success of the Baahubali franchise, the actor became a pan-India star. However, after Baahubali, he is yet to deliver something that impresses the audiences. After Baahubali, Prabhas has starred in three films, Saaho, Radhe Shyam and the recently released, Adipurush. All three films were made on a grand scale, but content-wise, they weren’t that impressive. Adipurush, which is based on Ramayana, has failed to impress the audiences because of the screenplay, narration and dialogues.

Prabhas did not surprisingly lose his cool after getting slapped and laughed and teased the girl for slapping him. Check out the video here; 

Prabhas did not surprisingly lose his cool after getting slapped and laughed and teased the girl for slapping him. Check out the video here;

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Adipurush, he will next be seen in Salaar, which will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. He also has Kalki 2898 Ad with Deepika Padukone. 

