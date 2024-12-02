Must read! Mithun Chakraborty's health update - actor to get discharged soon, here's the video from hospital

MUMBAI:Ever since there was the news of the actor Mithun Chakraborty getting hospitalized, fans all over were shocked. We were all praying for the speedy recovery of the actor. Initially, the reports said that the actor was taken to the hospital just for the minor health check up and the condition of the actor is completely good. But later, there were reports suggesting that the superstar complained about chest pain and will be treated accordingly.

Since then, fans were waiting for a health update on the actor. Now, for all the fans, here's what you were waiting for. There is video getting viral all over the internet stating that the health of actor Mithun Chakraborty is improving and he may get discharge very soon. Yes, you heard right.

Also read - Oh No! Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized in Kolkata, veteran actor complained of chest pains

Well, the superstar is looking fresh in this video after fighting his illness. We shall pray for his health and full recovery. We shall look forward to more updates on his health. What are your views on this news? Do share in the comment section below.

On the work front, actor Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in Bengali movie, Kabuliwala.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Actor Mithun Chakraborty to grace the upcoming episode