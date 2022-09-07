Must Read! “My father wherever he is, he will be happy watching his son doing a movie like Shamshera”, Ranbir Kapoor

In his recent media interaction, actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his upcoming movie Shamshera and also on portraying 2 different characters for the first time in a single movie.

movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming action thriller Shamshera, which is directed by Karan Malhotra which also stars Vaani Kapoor along with him.

In his recent media interaction, actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke in detail not only about Shamshera but also about working with one of his favourites, Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor revealed initially he was offered only the character of Balli (The son), and Shamshera was supposed to be done by someone else but he himself convinced director Karan Malhotra and the producers that why can't he can do both these characters, and that is how the Ranbir Kapoor is playing both the characters Balli and Shamshera which is father and son.

Remembering his father Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that sometimes his father gets very unhappy with the choice of his movies and later when he sees the movies he is very happy. On choosing the scripts and the movies, Ranbir said he has been choosing scripts according to his time. Ranbir Kapoor says that he really misses his father and wherever he is, he will be very happy that his son is doing movies like Shamshera.

On collaborating with Karan Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor says that even though there is a very common scene of the actor in the movie, Karan Malhotra is one such director who will make it so big that it will look like a visual treat for all the fans and audience. Movie Shamshera is physically and emotionally draining but it was indeed a great experience collaborating with Karan Malhotra.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! “Movies like Shamshera is the future of our Indian cinema” Karan Malhotra

Ranbir Kapoor also says that he has been a huge fan of Sanjay Dutt and he has Sanjay Dutt’s poster in his room since childhood; he adds right from playing Sanjay Dutt in the movie Sanju and sharing screen space with him in the movie movie it has been a great journey and Sanjay Dutt has been one of the most loving and caring co-actors during the shoot of the movie and he has always taken care of him on the set while performing action and stunts.

Ranbir Kapoor also says that 2022 has been a very great year not only because his movies are coming back to the big screen after a gap of four years, but also in terms of his personal life, the actor got married to Alia Bhatt and he is ready to embrace fatherhood. Ranbir Kapoor says that he and Alia always dreamed about their small family since they had met and the actor jokingly said that he is looking forward to having many children with Alia Bhatt.

No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actor Ranbir Kapoor in his projects and we look forward to see what different he has to offer in the upcoming movie Shamshera, which is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled on the first look from his new movie, 'Capsule Gill'; netizens are saying that another flop is loading

