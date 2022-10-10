Must Read! Nanyanthara and Vignesh embrace Parenthood and welcome their newborns; Netizens say, ‘June Mein To shaadi hui thi'

MUMBAI : Nayanthara is one of the most loved and followed actresses from the South industry and recently, in the month of June, we have saw Nayanthara tying the knot with director Vignesh. The pictures of their marriage were posted all over the social media were getting great response from the fans. We also saw many celebrities, including Nayanthara's co-star from the upcoming movie Jawaan, Shahrukh Khan attending the marriage ceremony.

Recently, the couple have been blessed with the twins and this news is getting some great response and love from the fans. However, there are people who seem to be having a very big question mark on their head, and asking how the baby can be delivered so fast? It's just a period of just four months since the couple married!

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that it was a surrogacy, whereas many people are saying that ‘Abhi Abhi June mein shaadi hui thi itni jaldi baby kaise ho gaya’. Some are of the opinion that the process was very fast and commenting things like 'Fast and Furious'.

