Must Read! Nanyanthara and Vignesh embrace Parenthood and welcome their newborns; Netizens say, ‘June Mein To shaadi hui thi'

Nayanthara and Vignesh became parents to twins and this news did not go down well with some netizens. Check out the comments below!

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 16:10
movie_image: 
Must Read! ‘June Mein To shaadi hui thi' netizens reacts as Nayanthara and Vignesh delivers twins

MUMBAI : Nayanthara is one of the most loved and followed actresses from the South industry and recently, in the month of June, we have saw Nayanthara tying the knot with director Vignesh. The pictures of their marriage were posted all over the social media were getting great response from the fans. We also saw many celebrities, including Nayanthara's co-star from the upcoming movie Jawaan, Shahrukh Khan attending the marriage ceremony.

Recently, the couple have been blessed with the twins and this news is getting some great response and love from the fans. However, there are people who seem to be having a very big question mark on their head, and asking how the baby can be delivered so fast? It's just a period of just four months since the couple married!

ALSO READ – Exclusive! “There is both an actor and a critic inside me,” says Ashutosh Rana on being critical of his work

 

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that it was a surrogacy, whereas many people are saying that ‘Abhi Abhi June mein shaadi hui thi itni jaldi baby kaise ho gaya’. Some are of the opinion that the process was very fast and commenting things like 'Fast and Furious'.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of netizens! What are your views on this good news for Nayanthara and Vignesh and these comments? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Whoa! From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, these celebs come clean about their mental health issues, Anushka Sharma says, “In my family, there have beencases of depression”

Nayanthara NAYANTHARA FANS Atlee Jawaan VIGNESH NAYANTHARA MARRIAGE Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 16:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Awsome! Rajnikanth to play lead in elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth’s directorial for the first time
MUMBAI :South superstar Rajnikanth is literally like a God for Tollywood fans. His shrines and worshippers are...
Sexy! Crimes and Confession fame actress Lekha Prajapati looks Too Hot to Handle in These pictures
MUMBAI:   Actress Lekha Prajapati has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
OMG! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled on her recent outfit; Netizens say, ‘she is not able to walk properly so why such fashion’
MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Must Read! Nanyanthara and Vignesh embrace Parenthood and welcome their newborns; Netizens say, ‘June Mein To shaadi hui thi'
MUMBAI : Nayanthara is one of the most loved and followed actresses from the South industry and recently, in the month...
Ajooni: High Point Drama! Rajveer to bring back Ajooni
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewers heart with its amazing story line and chemistry between...
Whoa! From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, these celebs come clean about their mental health issues, Anushka Sharma says, “In my family, there have been cases of depression”
MUMBAI :While the covid-19 pandemic has brought with it its own set of challenges like financial troubles and physical...
RECENT STORIES
Awsome! Rajnikanth to play lead in elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth’s directorial for the first time
Awsome! Rajnikanth to play lead in elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth’s directorial for the first time