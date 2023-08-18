Must Read! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, RRR and more films that can be the top contenders for the honours

MUMBAI: 69th National Film Awards will be announced today. Everyone is waiting to know who will win the top honours at the awards. Now, the awards that will be announced today will be of the films certified in 2021. The movies might have been released in 2022, but if they were certified in 2021, then they would be contenders to win National Awards.

Today, let’s look at the list of films and movies that are top contenders to win the honours...

Best Feature Film

RRR / Gangubai Kathiawadi

Both RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi were released in 2022, but the movies were certified in 2021. So, when it comes to Best Feature Film, we can expect one of them to take the award.

Best Feature Film in Hindi

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi clearly deserves the Best Feature Film in Hindi award. What do you think?

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

RRR / Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, both movies were super hits at the box office. So, we won’t be surprised if one of them wins the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.

Best Actress

Alia Bhatt / Kangana Ranaut

It’s the clash of the titans for Best Actress award, Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivii. Both the actresses clearly deserve the award, so let’s see who wins.

Best Music Direction

RRR / Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

There’s no doubt that the songs of RRR and Pushpa were chartbusters. Naatu Naatu and Oo Antava are undoubtedly the best songs we have heard in the past couple of years.

Best Choreography

Naatu Naatu

Prem Rakshit, who choreographed the song Naatu Naatu, should be ready to take the Best Choreography award at the National Film Awards. He clearly deserves it.

