WOAH! Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar being excited to watch Emergency, “I am scared now very scared”

Recently during an interview when Karan was asked if he would like to make a movie revolving around a political event, he said that he is excited for Emergency. Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the filmmaker’s statement.
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: We all know that Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar don’t share a great rapport with each other. It all started a few years ago, when during a season of Koffee With Karan, Kangana called Karan ‘movie mafia’ and ‘flag bearer of nepotism’.

Now, recently during an interview when Karan was asked if he would like to make a movie revolving around a political event, the filmmaker said, “The film Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.”

Also Read:What! Karan Johar reveals he is excited to watch THIS film of Kangana Ranaut; are the two finally patching up?

Kangana has reacted to this statement of Karan. She tweeted, “Ha ha last time when we said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worst smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me … Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again …” Check out the tweet below...


What do you have to say about Kangana’s reaction to Karan’s statement? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Emergency, Kangana plays the lead role in it, and she will be seen portraying the character of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and others.

Kangana is not just playing the lead role in it, but she has also directed the movie. It is slated to release on 24th November 2023.

Are you excited to watch Emergency?

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut defends Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol's behaviour with a fan, "Selfie culture is horrible, people come very close"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

