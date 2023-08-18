What! Karan Johar reveals he is excited to watch THIS film of Kangana Ranaut; are the two finally patching up?

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, and has set the cash registers ringing everywhere. Recently at an interview, Johar spoke about a lot of things like how he dislikes being called Kjo, how stars sometimes give false reviews of their films, etc.

Also Read- Exclusive! Karan Johar says, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons”

Karan said, “It is just annoying when people call me Kjo” Speaking of the recent releases that he liked, Karan added, “I liked Laal Singh Chaddha. I don’t know why it went wrong, I enjoyed it and I remember crying at the end of it.” Speaking of Biopics, Karan said he would cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play Neeta Ambani, Pankaj Tripathi to play conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s role, Amitabh Bachchan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role, Ranbir Kapoor as Rahul Gandhi and Vicky Kaushal as Virat Kohli.

Interestingly when asked if he would like to make a film based on politics he said, “The emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it” This left many surprised considering the past history he has had with Kangana Ranaut.

Karan surprisingly mentioned that big stars sometimes don’t give genuine reviews of films. He said, “We are all liars. We are all big fat liars.”

Also Read-Must Read! Karan Johar reveals he was stressed before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I just found myself vulnerable and tears rolled down”

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress