MUST READ: Netizens DEMAND to make Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' TAX-FREE in Rajasthan!

'Prithviraj', is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar.' Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the period drama.'Samrat Prithviraj' hit the screens today in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:44
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: 'Prithviraj', is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar.'

(Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar pay tribute to Samrat Prithviraj at Somnath Temple!)

Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the period drama.'Samrat Prithviraj' hit the screens today in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

After Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' was declared tax-free in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, there is clamour for the film based on the life of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan to be given similar status in Rajasthan as many consider the glorious Samrat hailed from the desert-state. A user, wrote on Twitter, "Rajasthan govt can make #Prithviraj tax free Not sure but hopefully it happens so that every Indian can know about the life of Hindu Samrat."

Another, Harsh Veer Singh, wrote, "Samrat Prithviraaj Chauhan movie should be declared as tax-free in Rajasthan."

"It may also needed to be tax-free in Rajasthan, it is the birthplace of Samrat Prithviraj Chouhan," wrote Bhanu Pratap on the microblogging site, claiming that Rajasthan is the birthplace of Chouhan.

Prakash Khemnani wrote, "Sir Rajasthan ke Rajputana gaurav aur desh ki shan SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ ji ki movie ko unki sawaym ki dharti pe to tax free karwa do ..........".

Vasudev Devnani, a BJP MLA from Ajmer North also joined the netizens in urging the Rajasthan government to declare the movie tax-free, saying that the period drama will invoke a spirit of love for our motherland.

(Also Read: Samrat Prithviraj review! This Akshay Kumar starrer is high on emotions)

"Rajasthan should also declare it tax-free. The film that is based on the glorious and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar, has been made tax-free is UP and Madhya Pradesh so that as many youths of our country can see the film and invoke a spirit of love for our motherland."

CREDIT: TOI




Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:44



Recent Stories
Latest Video