Must read! "No Welcome without Majnu and Uday", netizens react on Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor not being a part of the third installment of Welcome

MUMBAI : Welcome is one of the most loved franchises we have in Indian film industry. Welcome and Welcome 2 were immensely loved by the fans, especially the first part.

The movie is loved for its epic storyline, the beautiful chemistry between the leads in both the parts and also its most loved characters, Majnu bhai and Uday bhai, which was played by Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar respectively.

Now, as we all know, the third part of the movie is in the making and fans are very excited for the same. But as per the latest reports, it is said that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar will not be the part of Welcome 3.

Well, fans are very disappointed with this news and these comments coming from them prove it.

As we can see, many express their disappointment by commenting that there is no Welcome without Majnu bhai and Uday bhai. They really want Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in the third installment as well, as watching the movie with them will be no fun.

What are your views on these comment from the side of the fans and audience? Do you really want Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Do let us know in the comments and below.

