Must Read! “I feel children should consider real life superheroes as their icon instead of fictional ones” - Twinkle Khanna

In one of the videos of Public Interaction, actress Twinkle Khanna spoke in detail about her views on children having superheroes as their icons and her views on parenting.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 05:00
movie_image: 
Twinkle Khanna

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are indeed one of the most loved and followed couples in the industry. Over the time, we have seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of these lovely couples, giving some major couple goals.

Indeed, Twinkle Khanna is missed in movies, but we often find the actress interacting with her followers on her social media. Now, there is a video which we have come across, where the actress was seen answering questions asked by a few kids.

Twinkle Khanna has a message for all the parents across the globe. She says that it is very good for children to love fictional superheroes, but she believes that they should also have a real life superhero as their icon because it is real life heroes who are achieving something in life. They will definitely give them life lessons, which will be helpful for children in future. 

ALSO READ – WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter review: Karan Johar’s directorial gets thumbs up from moviegoers; netizens call it a ‘complete entertainer’

Answering one question, actor Akshy Kumar shared that his parents have always encouraged him for performing stunts, but it was also made sure that he is coming out of these activities unharmed. This has helped him reach where he is today. Hence, he advices parents that they should encourage their children for such activities because one can never know, some of these children may become the best stuntmen in future. 

What are your views on this beautiful couple and their thoughts on parenting? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – Must Read! Before OMG 2, these films faced issues with CBFC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar fans AKSHAY KUMAR MOVIES Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on the dating rumours with Sehban Azim and Zain Imam
MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Must Read! “I feel children should consider real life superheroes as their icon instead of fictional ones” - Twinkle Khanna
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are indeed one of the most loved and followed couples in the industry. Over...
Must Read! Did you know that Vidrohi star Ssharad Malhotra dated these actresses in the past? Read more
MUMBAI:  Ssharad Malhotra is a well-known actor in the television industry and has been around for more than a decade....
Shocking! Falaq Naaz reveals the actual reason why her sister Shafaq Naaz and she broke ties, says “Shafaq questioned the finance and my mother, and when she pointed fingers at our mom I couldn’t take it; it’s been two days I am back from Bigg Boss but sh
MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days she is grabbing the headlines for her...
KYA BAAT HAI! 8 television celebrities who found love in foreigners
MUMBAI: Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world. We have seen how several individuals fall in love with someone...
Exclusive! Suhail Nayyar on OTT censorship debate, “I don’t have a problem with seeing things the way they are”
MUMBAI : Suhail Nayyar is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has left a mark with his...
Recent Stories
Twinkle Khanna
Must Read! “I feel children should consider real life superheroes as their icon instead of fictional ones” - Twinkle Khanna
Latest Video
Related Stories
Singham Again
Exclusive! Singham Again director Rohit Shetty reveals what advice he would like to give to his younger self
Hrithik Roshan
Aww! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy their vacation in Argentina, fans wish them to get married soon
Nilofar Gesawat
Exclusive! Raazi and Haseen Dilruba actress Nilofar Gesawat roped in for movie Apurva
Ranbir Kapoor
Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked at Delhi airport; netizens troll him for wearing a trench coat, “It’s not snowing in Delhi”
Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra
Exclusive! Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra to come together for a movie
Abrar Zahoor
Exclusive! Neerja actor Abrar Zahoor to be seen in Gadar 2