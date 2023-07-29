Must Read! “I feel children should consider real life superheroes as their icon instead of fictional ones” - Twinkle Khanna

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are indeed one of the most loved and followed couples in the industry. Over the time, we have seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of these lovely couples, giving some major couple goals.

Indeed, Twinkle Khanna is missed in movies, but we often find the actress interacting with her followers on her social media. Now, there is a video which we have come across, where the actress was seen answering questions asked by a few kids.

Twinkle Khanna has a message for all the parents across the globe. She says that it is very good for children to love fictional superheroes, but she believes that they should also have a real life superhero as their icon because it is real life heroes who are achieving something in life. They will definitely give them life lessons, which will be helpful for children in future.

ALSO READ – WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter review: Karan Johar’s directorial gets thumbs up from moviegoers; netizens call it a ‘complete entertainer’

Answering one question, actor Akshy Kumar shared that his parents have always encouraged him for performing stunts, but it was also made sure that he is coming out of these activities unharmed. This has helped him reach where he is today. Hence, he advices parents that they should encourage their children for such activities because one can never know, some of these children may become the best stuntmen in future.

What are your views on this beautiful couple and their thoughts on parenting? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Before OMG 2, these films faced issues with CBFC