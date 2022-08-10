Must-Read! From Nora Fatehi in Luxury Suits to Rakul Preet Singh in Breezy Co-ords, Check out the Airport looks of the Divas as they jet off for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi!

MUMBAI : IIFA’s are one of the most prestigious and anticipated awards of the year, the nominations, the hosting, the star-studded guestlist, and just tons and tons of glamour make it one of the biggest events that fans look forward to.

Fans are glued to their mobile phone and social media, to get all the updates on, the airport looks, the rehearsals, and all the backstage footage, before the main event and the red carpet actually roll out.

IIFA’s are known to be a global celebration of the Hindi film industry and the work that they do. And this year the IIFA is back and it is happening in the exotic location of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: WOW! Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan among others keep their style game on point at the airport as they leave for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal are turning hosts for this year and like many celebrities have already reached the location along with the performers and ambassadors superstar Salmaan Khan as well.

While we already gave you the total update on what these dapper B-town hunks wore for their Airport look, we now have the rundown for the stunning Divas wore for their airport looks while leaving for IIFA 2023 and you check out the whole list here;

Nora Fatehi is one of the biggest performers and she landed looking like one in this distressed denim skirt-suit with luxury glasses and bags and all the current bling.

Jacqueline Fernandes is another of the stunning performers and she was captured by Viral Bhayani in a causal chic, black sweatshirt, and pants combo with some luxury accessories to complete her look.

Rakulpreet Singh who is one of the ambassadors this year, headed off early in the night and was spotted by Viral Bhayani at the airport in this light and breezy yellow co-ord set with open tresses with sneakers to complete her look.

Farah Khan, the ace director jetted off with Rajkumar Rao and was seen in a chic summer blazer with stripes and blues, and she cooled extremely cool and comfortable to deal with the summer heat as preps to host this year.

Some of the other attendees that jetted off were Nushrat Bharucha, Sanjana Sanghi, and Mahima Makwana, all dressed in monochrome co-ords sets and sunglasses captured by Manav Manglani and Viral Bhayani.

Well, these divas definitely know how to turn their airports into their own personal runway walks.

Are you excited to see the IIFA 2023?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Unbelievable! Nora Fatehi’s first job before entering the world of showbiz will leave you shocked